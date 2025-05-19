FWNY25: FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9, host's dinner for U.S. Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joe Castellano, the battalion chief at Battalion Nine, New York City Fire Department, stands in front of a 9/11 memorial at the New York City Fire Department Engine 54 or ‘Pride of Midtown,’ Ladder Four, Battalion Nine, in New York City, as part of Fleet Week New York 2025 in New York City, May 24, 2025. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell)