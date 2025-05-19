FWNY25: FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9, host's dinner for U.S. Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Matthew C. Hill, a precision weapons technician with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and John Fila, a battalion firefighter, a native of Boonton, New Jersey, sit at a table having a conversation at the New York City Fire Department Engine 54 or ‘Pride of Midtown,’ Ladder Four, Battalion Nine, as part of Fleet Week New York 2025 in New York City, May 24, 2025. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell)