Freedom Flyover during Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft leads a seven-ship formation during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The seven-ship formation displayed the Air Force’s array of capabilities used in defending the United States to thousands in attendance on the beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 22:37
|Photo ID:
|9060645
|VIRIN:
|250524-F-FM571-1193
|Resolution:
|1685x942
|Size:
|266.67 KB
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
