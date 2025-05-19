Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Flyover during Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach [Image 4 of 4]

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft leads a seven-ship formation during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The seven-ship formation displayed the Air Force’s array of capabilities used in defending the United States to thousands in attendance on the beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

    This work, Freedom Flyover during Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Total Force
    Airshow
    Miami Beach
    Dissimilar Formation
    HyundaiAirAndSeaShow
    TriBomber Formation

