Today, Air Force Global Strike Command unveiled the first-ever demonstration tri-bomber/fighter formation during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show over Miami Beach, Florida.



Named “The Freedom Flyover”, the formation featured a B-2 Spirit, B-1B Lancer, B-52H Stratofortress, F-22 Raptor, F-15C Eagle, F-16C Fighting Falcon, and A-10 Thunderbolt II. While previous years’ iterations of the Hyundai Air and Sea Show and other national events have featured a tri-bomber flyover, this was the first time fighter aircraft joined to create a dissimilar formation.



Additionally, this formation also showcased the strength of total force Airmen; active duty, Air Force Reserve, and Air National Guard pilots all had a part in the flyover, representing the Air Force’s ability to collaborate across components.



Tomorrow, the last day of the Hyundai Air and Sea Show, will feature the same formation around the kickoff time of 12:00 p.m., pending weather and operational factors. The show is free and open to the public.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2025 Date Posted: 05.28.2025 16:18 Story ID: 499113 Location: MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFGSC unveils first tri-bomber/fighter formation, by Maj. Lauren Linscott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.