    AFGSC unveils first tri-bomber/fighter formation

    Freedom Flyover during Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Bailee Darbasie | A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft departs a demonstration formation at the Hyundai

    MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Story by Maj. Lauren Linscott 

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    Today, Air Force Global Strike Command unveiled the first-ever demonstration tri-bomber/fighter formation during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show over Miami Beach, Florida.

    Named “The Freedom Flyover”, the formation featured a B-2 Spirit, B-1B Lancer, B-52H Stratofortress, F-22 Raptor, F-15C Eagle, F-16C Fighting Falcon, and A-10 Thunderbolt II. While previous years’ iterations of the Hyundai Air and Sea Show and other national events have featured a tri-bomber flyover, this was the first time fighter aircraft joined to create a dissimilar formation.

    Additionally, this formation also showcased the strength of total force Airmen; active duty, Air Force Reserve, and Air National Guard pilots all had a part in the flyover, representing the Air Force’s ability to collaborate across components.

    Tomorrow, the last day of the Hyundai Air and Sea Show, will feature the same formation around the kickoff time of 12:00 p.m., pending weather and operational factors. The show is free and open to the public.

