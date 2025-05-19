Freedom Flyover during Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft departs a demonstration formation at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. Air Force Global Strike Command unveiled its first demonstration tri-bomber/fighter formation and displayed the Air Force’s array of capabilities used in defending the United States to thousands on the beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)