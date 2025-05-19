Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Contingency Response Group test the payment density of a taxiway at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, Ky., May 14, 2025, to determine if the facilities can support the weight of large cargo aircraft. The test was part of Exercise Grindstone, a major earthquake-response simulation staged May 13-15 in the New Madrid Seismic Zone, the most active seismic area in the Eastern United States. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)