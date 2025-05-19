Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise exercise

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise

    PADUCAH, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Contingency Response Group test the payment density of a taxiway at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, Ky., May 14, 2025, to determine if the facilities can support the weight of large cargo aircraft. The test was part of Exercise Grindstone, a major earthquake-response simulation staged May 13-15 in the New Madrid Seismic Zone, the most active seismic area in the Eastern United States. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exercise Grindstone tests Kentucky Air Guard’s response to a major earthquake

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Earthquake
    New Madrid Seismic Zone
    Exercise Grindstone

