Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise exercise [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise exercise

    MURRAY, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. David Gomes, an aerial porter from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Contingency Response Group, surveys the facilities at Murray-Calloway County Airport in Murray, Ky., May 14, 2025, as part of Exercise Grindstone, a major earthquake-response simulation. Murray lies just east of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, the most active seismic area in the Eastern United States, and could serve as an air hub in the event of an large-scale earthquake. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 17:34
    Photo ID: 9060489
    VIRIN: 250514-Z-VT419-1049
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: MURRAY, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise exercise
    Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise exercise
    Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise exercise
    Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise exercise
    Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise exercise
    Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exercise Grindstone tests Kentucky Air Guard’s response to a major earthquake

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Earthquake
    New Madrid Seismic Zone
    Exercise Grindstone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download