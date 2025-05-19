Airmen from a 123rd Medical Group Critical Care Air Transport Team stabilize a simulated patient May 14, 2025, during a flight from Murray to Paducah, Ky., aboard a Kentucky Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. The event was part of Exercise Grindstone, a major earthquake-response simulation staged in the New Madrid Seismic Zone, the most active seismic area in the Eastern United States. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 17:34
|Photo ID:
|9060492
|VIRIN:
|250514-Z-VT419-1280
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|MURRAY, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exercise Grindstone tests Kentucky Air Guard’s response to a major earthquake
No keywords found.