Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise exercise

    Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise

    Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise

    MURRAY, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Airmen from a 123rd Medical Group Critical Care Air Transport Team stabilize a simulated patient May 14, 2025, during a flight from Murray to Paducah, Ky., aboard a Kentucky Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. The event was part of Exercise Grindstone, a major earthquake-response simulation staged in the New Madrid Seismic Zone, the most active seismic area in the Eastern United States. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exercise Grindstone tests Kentucky Air Guard’s response to a major earthquake

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Earthquake
    New Madrid Seismic Zone
    Exercise Grindstone

