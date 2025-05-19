Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Felicia Evans, a nurse from the 123rd Medical Group, stabilizes a simulated patient May 14, 2025, during a flight from Murray to Paducah, Ky., aboard a Kentucky Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. The event was part of Exercise Grindstone, a major earthquake-response simulation staged in the New Madrid Seismic Zone, the most active seismic area in the Eastern United States. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)