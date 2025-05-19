Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250520-N-WO287-1074 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2025) Hull Maintenence Technician 3rd Class Richard Odell, a native of Phoenix, welds arresting gear ventilation equipment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Madelyn Cuevas)