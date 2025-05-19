Truman's Deployment

250520-N-WO287-1074 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2025) Hull Maintenence Technician 3rd Class Richard Odell, a native of Phoenix, welds arresting gear ventilation equipment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Madelyn Cuevas)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 15:08
|Photo ID:
|9060336
|VIRIN:
|250520-N-WO287-1074
|Resolution:
|3814x5721
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
