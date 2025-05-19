Truman's Deployment

250520-N-JJ537-1153 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2025) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Mccune, a native of Naples Italy, places labels on packages aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) May 20. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Jackson)
