Truman's Deployment

250520-N-UQ809-1075 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2025) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Caleb Hernandez, a native of Las Angeles secures a chain to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman May 20. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mekhi Manson)