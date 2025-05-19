Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's Deployment [Image 4 of 6]

    Truman's Deployment

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA, U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250520-N-UQ809-1075 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2025) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Caleb Hernandez, a native of Las Angeles secures a chain to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman May 20. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mekhi Manson)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    VIRIN: 250520-N-UQ809-1075
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA, U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
