Truman's Deployment

250520-N-JJ537-1005 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 19, 2025) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Sandy Nguyen, a native of Houston, Texas, restocks vending machines aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) May 19. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Jackson)