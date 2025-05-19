Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's Deployment [Image 1 of 6]

    Truman's Deployment

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jason Jackson 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250520-N-JJ537-1005 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 19, 2025) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Sandy Nguyen, a native of Houston, Texas, restocks vending machines aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) May 19. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Jackson)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 15:08
    Photo ID: 9060323
    VIRIN: 250520-N-JJ537-1005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 890.44 KB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jason Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    C5F
    HSTCSG
    USCENTCOMPA

