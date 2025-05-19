ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 18, 2025) An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, flies above the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photos by Lt. j.g. Matt Weinberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 09:44
|Photo ID:
|9058318
|VIRIN:
|250518-N-DB821-2967
|Resolution:
|1087x724
|Size:
|121.99 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Operations onboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) [Image 10 of 10], by LTJG Matthew Weinberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.