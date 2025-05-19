Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) [Image 1 of 10]

    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply (T-AOE-6)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Matthew Weinberger 

    USS GONZALEZ (DDG 66)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 18, 2025) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), receive a fueling hose during replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photos by Lt. j.g. Matt Weinberger)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USMC
    USNAVY
    NavalIntegration
    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    IWO ARG - 22ND MEU (SOC)
    USNS Supply (T-AOE 6)

