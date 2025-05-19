USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply (T-AOE-6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 18, 2025) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class James Holland fires a shot-line to the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) during a replenishment-at-sea. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photos by Lt. j.g. Matt Weinberger)