    Flight Operations onboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) [Image 8 of 10]

    Flight Operations onboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Matthew Weinberger 

    USS GONZALEZ (DDG 66)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 18, 2025) An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, flies toward the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) after debarking the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66). Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photos by Lt. j.g. Matt Weinberger)

    USMC
    Flight operations
    USNAVY
    IWO ARG
    NavalIntegration
    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)

