U.S. Marines Awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Paul Bock, the commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, delivers a speech to the Marines of CLR-37, 3rd MLG, after awarding three U.S. Marines with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 22, 2025. These Marines are being awarded for performing above and beyond the call of duty in and out of uniform. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)