    U.S. Marines Awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. Marines Awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Allen 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Owen Zhang, left, Lance Cpl. Fernando Encino, middle and Lance Cpl. Saul Elizarraraz, right, financial management resources analysts with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, stand in front of their fellow Marines after being awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 22, 2025. These Marines are being awarded for performing above and beyond the call of duty in and out of uniform. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 00:38
    Photo ID: 9057668
    VIRIN: 250522-M-BU908-1026
    Resolution: 6520x3668
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, U.S. Marines Awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

