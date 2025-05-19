U.S. Marines Awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Paul Bock, the commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, awards Lance Cpl. Fernando Encino, a financial management resources analyst with CLR-37, 3rd MLG, with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 22, 2025. These Marines are being awarded for performing above and beyond the call of duty in and out of uniform. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 00:38
|Photo ID:
|9057665
|VIRIN:
|250522-M-BU908-1020
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
