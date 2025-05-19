U.S. Marines Awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Owen Zhang, left, Lance Cpl. Fernando Encino, middle, and Lance Cpl. Saul Elizarraraz, right, financial management resources analysts with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, wait to be awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Col. Paul Bock the commanding officer of CLR-37, 3rd MLG, after a regimental formation on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 22, 2025. These Marines are being awarded for performing above and beyond the call of duty in and out of uniform. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)