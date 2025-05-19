USINDOPACOM hosts U.S. - Australia MILREPs forum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, welcomes Australia Chief of the Defence Force, Adm. David Johnston AC RAN, during an Honors ceremony held at the USINDOPACOM headquarters on May 20, 2025. USINDOPACOM is hosting the annual U.S.- Australian Military Representatives (MILREPs) forum to discuss the enhanced defense cooperation, strategy, and interoperability between the two nations. USINDOPACOM is committed to ensuring stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)