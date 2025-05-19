USINDOPACOM hosts U.S. - Australia MILREPs forum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with Australia Chief of the Defence Force, Adm. David Johnston AC RAN, at the U.S.- Australian Military Representatives (MILREPs) forum held at the USINDOPACOM headquarters on May 20, 2025. MILREPs is an annual senior level staff talks between the USINDOPACOM Commander and the Australia Chief of the Defence Force. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)