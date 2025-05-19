Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM hosts U.S. - Australia MILREPs forum

    Photo By Sgt. Austin Riel | Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with Australia

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Story by Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    HONOLULU — Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosted Australia Chief of the Defence Force, Adm. David Johnston AC RAN, during U.S.-Australian Military Representatives (MILREPs) forum, on May 20, 2025.

    This forum serves as an annual senior-level dialogue between the USINDOPACOM commander and the Chief of the Australian Defence Force. During the bilateral defense forum, the leaders worked to further defense cooperation, strategic alignment, and interoperability between the two nations.

    Johnston’s visit began with the rendering of Honors at the USINDOPACOM headquarters before visiting the USS Arizona and honoring those affected by the December 7, 1941 attack.

    MILREPs built on Paparo’s February visit to Australia, where he and Johnston discussed the continued modernization of Australia’s defense force, expansion of training opportunities such as Marine Rotational Force-Darwin and Talisman Sabre, and the deterrence of regional threats across the full spectrum of domains.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

