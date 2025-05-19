USINDOPACOM hosts U.S. - Australia MILREPs forum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and the Australia Chief of the Defence Force, Adm. David Johnston AC RAN, visit the USS Arizona and honor those affected by the December 7, 1941 attack on May 20, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to ensuring stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)