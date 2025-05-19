National Guard Day 2025 at Nationals Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Victoria Fenno of the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, sings the National Anthem during the pregame ceremony at the Washington Nationals baseball game May 22, 2025, at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. National Guard Day at the stadium kicks off a series of branch appreciation days where the Nationals dedicate one game to each of the six branches of the military. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)