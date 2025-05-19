Service members from various states participate in pregame ceremonies at the Washington Nationals baseball game May 22, 2025, at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. National Guard Day at the stadium kicks off a series of branch appreciation days where the Nationals dedicate one game to each of the six branches of the military. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 20:49
|Photo ID:
|9057266
|VIRIN:
|250522-Z-PV458-1707
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard Day 2025 at Nationals Park [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.