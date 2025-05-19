National Guard Day 2025 at Nationals Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members from various states participate in pregame ceremonies at the Washington Nationals baseball game May 22, 2025, at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. National Guard Day at the stadium kicks off a series of branch appreciation days where the Nationals dedicate one game to each of the six branches of the military. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)