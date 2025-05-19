National Guard Day 2025 at Nationals Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Hayes, a space operations crew chief with the 213th Space Warning Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, throws the first pitch during the pregame ceremony at the Washington Nationals baseball game May 22, 2025, at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. National Guard Day at the stadium kicks off a series of branch appreciation days where the Nationals dedicate one game to each of the six branches of the military. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)