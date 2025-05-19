Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Day 2025 at Nationals Park [Image 2 of 6]

    National Guard Day 2025 at Nationals Park

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Hayes, a space operations crew chief with the 213th Space Warning Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, throws the first pitch to Washington Nationals pitcher Jackson Rutledge, during the pregame ceremony at the Washington Nationals baseball game May 22, 2025, at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. National Guard Day at the stadium kicks off a series of branch appreciation days where the Nationals dedicate one game to each of the six branches of the military. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 20:49
    Photo ID: 9057265
    VIRIN: 250522-Z-PV458-1680
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Day 2025 at Nationals Park [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Day 2025 at Nationals Park
