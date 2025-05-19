NPS, Cal State Monterey Bay Forge Partnership to Advance STEM Education and Regional Innovation

Initial efforts through the new Education Partnership Agreement will focus on expanding student internships, supporting joint research in advanced technology areas like ocean sensing and mechatronics, and fostering new pathways for career development in public service and defense innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abreen Padeken)
