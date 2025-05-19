NPS, Cal State Monterey Bay Forge Partnership to Advance STEM Education and Regional Innovation

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) and Cal State Monterey Bay (CSUMB) formalized a strategic partnership this month to strengthen science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and expand collaborative innovation across the Monterey region and beyond.



In a ceremony held at the Cal State Monterey Bay campus on May 12, NPS President retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau and CSUMB President Vanya Quiñones signed an Education Partnership Agreement (EPA), marking the beginning of a long-term effort to promote applied research, educational exchanges, and workforce development initiatives between the two institutions.



“This agreement opens an opportunity for sharing in the STEM disciplines, and for CSUMB students and our students to do things together,” said Rondeau. “We are deeply committed to collaboration that advances innovation in ocean science, robotics, artificial intelligence, and more. Together, this agreement is a commitment to each other to do just that.”



Established under Title 10 U.S. Code 2194, the EPA authorizes defense laboratories like NPS to partner with local educational institutions to enhance STEM learning and inspire future generations of scientists and engineers. Under the agreement, CSUMB students and faculty will gain access to NPS’ unique facilities, expert personnel, and real-world research opportunities, while NPS benefits from the energy and insight of an emerging academic community.



“We’re bringing eagerness, capabilities, and a shared vision to this partnership,” said Dr. Marylou Shockley, Cal State Monterey Bay College of Business, during the ceremony. "The blend of our institutions could be explosive in the best way, by sparking innovation and meaningful impact for our students and community."



Initial efforts will focus on expanding student internships, supporting joint research in advanced technology areas like ocean sensing and mechatronics, and fostering new pathways for career development in public service and defense innovation. Faculty from both institutions including those specializing in robotics, applied sciences, and national security will participate in curriculum development and research advising.



“Partnerships like this bring together what each institution does best,” said Dr. Alan Van Nevel, NPS Associate Dean for Research. “Our faculty and students at NPS have already started working with CSUMB counterparts to deliver capabilities that matter—for the Navy, for the region, and for the nation.”



The partnership also positions the Monterey Peninsula as a model innovation ecosystem, building on existing relationships and local momentum around technology transfer, regional workforce needs, and defense modernization.



“Both institutions will benefit from enhanced mentorship opportunities and the strong pipeline of skilled STEM and business professionals we will create together,” said Quiñones. “The EPA is grounded in our shared commitment to excellence, innovation and service, and a desire to elevate opportunities for our students, faculty and throughout our community.”



The agreement will remain in effect for five years and may be renewed by mutual consent. Both institutions expressed a shared commitment to building opportunities that help meet the nation’s STEM workforce challenges and demonstrate how diverse institutions can drive innovation through cooperation.

