NPS, Cal State Monterey Bay Forge Partnership to Advance STEM Education and Regional Innovation

Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) President retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau (right) and Cal State Monterey Bay President Vanya Quiñones finalized an Education Partnership Agreement during a signing ceremony, May 12, marking the beginning of a long-term effort to promote applied research, educational exchanges, and workforce development initiatives between the two Monterey Peninsula institutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abreen Padeken)