    It fits [Image 3 of 3]

    It fits

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Eli Baker 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    All American Week 2025 concluded with the Division Review. Families, friends, and the local community celebrated the end of this historic week by showcasing their discipline and readiness to the reviewing official, the Honorable Pete Hegseth. The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade upheld the long-standing tradition, looking as sharp as ever.

