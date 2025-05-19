All American Week 2025 concluded with the Division Review. Families, friends, and the local community celebrated the end of this historic week by showcasing their discipline and readiness to the reviewing official, the Honorable Pete Hegseth. The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade upheld the long-standing tradition, looking as sharp as ever.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 15:11
|Photo ID:
|9056009
|VIRIN:
|250520-A-RF972-2572
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.28 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, It fits [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Eli Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.