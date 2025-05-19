Paratroopers from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, part of the 82nd Airborne Division, learns about the AH-64 during their Regimental Picnic during All American Week May 20, 2025, at Fort Bragg, N.C. Soldiers, their families, and friends were invited to enjoy various static displays and a wide selection of food. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 15:11
|Photo ID:
|9055989
|VIRIN:
|250520-A-RF972-4354
|Resolution:
|6170x4113
|Size:
|13.75 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
