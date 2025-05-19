Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paratroopers from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, part of the 82nd Airborne Division, hosted their Regimental Picnic during All American Week May 20, 2025, at Fort Bragg, N.C. Soldiers, their families, and friends were invited to enjoy various static displays and a wide selection of food. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)