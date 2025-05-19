Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Eli Baker 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, part of the 82nd Airborne Division, hosted their Regimental Picnic during All American Week May 20, 2025, at Fort Bragg, N.C. Soldiers, their families, and friends were invited to enjoy various static displays and a wide selection of food. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)

