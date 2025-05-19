Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week 2025 at Goodfellow Air Force Base [Image 3 of 3]

    Police Week 2025 at Goodfellow Air Force Base

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Airman James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Campbell, 17th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, throws a frisbee as part of the Defender Challenge at the Mathis Fitness Center track, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 14, 2025. The event featured physical fitness challenges promoting teamwork and friendly competition among participants from the base and local law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 10:44
    Photo ID: 9054964
    VIRIN: 250514-F-NY202-3540
    Resolution: 4854x3230
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    This work, Police Week 2025 at Goodfellow Air Force Base [Image 3 of 3], by Amn James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    police week

