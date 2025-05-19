Police Week 2025 at Goodfellow Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Campbell, 17th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, throws a frisbee as part of the Defender Challenge at the Mathis Fitness Center track, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 14, 2025. The event featured physical fitness challenges promoting teamwork and friendly competition among participants from the base and local law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)