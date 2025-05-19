Police Week 2025 at Goodfellow Air Force Base

Photo By Airman James Salellas | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Campbell, 17th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms...... read more read more Photo By Airman James Salellas | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Campbell, 17th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, throws a frisbee as part of the Defender Challenge at the Mathis Fitness Center track, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 14, 2025. The event featured physical fitness challenges promoting teamwork and friendly competition among participants from the base and local law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Security Forces Squadron observed National Police Week from May 12–16, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, to honor law enforcement officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty and recognize the service and sacrifice of those who continue to serve.

President John F. Kennedy designated May 15, 1962, as a day to honor peace officers, and the week surrounding that date was set aside as National Police Week.

“Police week is a week of remembrance for me,” said Staff Sgt. Josten Lacey, 17th SFS Unit Deployment Manager. “It’s a consistent reminder of the dedication and commitment that all Law Enforcement, both civilian and military, demonstrate daily. It is also an opportunity to show gratitude for the hard work law enforcement officers do day in and day out.”

The 17th SFS led a week of events that brought service members together, strengthening unity and reinforcing the support shared across the Goodfellow community.

Monday initiated the events with the 17th SFS Defenders honoring past and present members of law enforcement with an opening ceremony at the Norma Brown Headquarters building, which included the presentation of the colors, the national anthem and a prayer to recognize their sacrifice and legacy of service.

The momentum continued into Tuesday, where participants competed in the Security Forces Shooting Competition, a series of physical exercises, which included the competition for the highest qualification on both the M4 and M18 weapon systems at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance building.

On Wednesday, the week continued with the Defender Challenge at the Mathis Fitness Center track. The event featured physical fitness challenges that promoted teamwork and friendly competition among participants from across the base.

Thursday featured a golf tournament at a local course and the week concluded on Friday with a softball Home Run Derby at the base’s baseball field. Players stepped up to the plate while also enjoying burgers, fellowship, and a sense of community.

“National Police Week has always held profound significance for me. It is a time not only to remember our fallen Defenders but also to honor every law enforcement officer lost in the line of duty across the nation,” said Staff Sgt. Kevin Campbell, 17th SFS CATM instructor, “These courageous men and women are the ones we turn to in our most dire moments, consistently running towards danger when others flee. They often face scrutiny and receive little thanks, yet they remain steadfast in their commitment to protect.”

National Police Week offered a vital opportunity to express gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, bringing the Goodfellow community together to honor law enforcement through teamwork, respect and shared appreciation for those who serve.