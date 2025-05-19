Police Week 2025 at Goodfellow Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Defender Challenge participant throws a football as part of the physical fitness challenges included in the Defender Challenge at the Mathis Fitness Center track, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 14, 2025. The 17th Security Forces Squadron observed National Police Week from May 12–16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)