Police Week 2025 at Goodfellow Air Force Base

A Defender Challenge participant kicks a soccer ball as part of the physical fitness challenges included in the Defender Challenge at the Mathis Fitness Center track, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 14, 2025. The events organized by the 17th Security Forces Squadron throughout the week aimed to not only commemorate the fallen but also foster camaraderie and teamwork among service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)