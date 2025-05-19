Rear Adm. Shultz Visits USS Miguel Keith

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, Japan (May 15, 2025) – Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, commander, Task Force (CTF) 76, speaks to Capt. Robert C. Tryon, the commanding officer of the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) and Seth Brower, the ship’s master, during a meeting aboard the ship at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 15, 2025. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, CTF-76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support a range of theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)