Rear Adm. Shultz Visits USS Miguel Keith

SASEBO, Japan (May 15, 2025) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Chanadette Sappa, speaks to Sailors and civilian civil service mariners assigned to the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5), during an all-hands call aboard the ship with Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 Rear Adm. Tom Shultz at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 15, 2025. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, CTF-76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support a range of theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)