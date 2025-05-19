Rear Adm. Shultz Visits USS Miguel Keith

SASEBO, Japan (May 15, 2025) – Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, commander, Task Force (CTF) 76, speaks to Sailors and civilian civil service mariners assigned to the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5), during an all-hands call aboard the ship at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 15, 2025. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, CTF-76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support a range of theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9054936
|VIRIN:
|250515-N-SS370-1274
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
