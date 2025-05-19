Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Shultz Visits USS Miguel Keith [Image 1 of 3]

    Rear Adm. Shultz Visits USS Miguel Keith

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Stephens 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    SASEBO, Japan (May 15, 2025) – Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, commander, Task Force (CTF) 76, speaks to Sailors and civilian civil service mariners assigned to the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5), during an all-hands call aboard the ship at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 15, 2025. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, CTF-76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support a range of theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 10:28
    Photo ID: 9054936
    VIRIN: 250515-N-SS370-1274
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    FDNF
    Forward Deployed Naval Forces

