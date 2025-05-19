Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Triple Nickel hosts load crew competition [Image 6 of 6]

    Triple Nickel hosts load crew competition

    AVIANO, ITALY

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 31st Fighter Wing leadership pose with 555th Fighter Generation Squadron and Hellenic air force 336 Olympos weapons load crew teams after a load crew competition as part of the 31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 21, 2025. Many Allied forces were invited to attend the 31st anniversary to celebrate decades of strength and unity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    This work, Triple Nickel hosts load crew competition [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

