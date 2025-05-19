Triple Nickel hosts load crew competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 31st Fighter Wing leadership pose with 555th Fighter Generation Squadron and Hellenic air force 336 Olympos weapons load crew teams after a load crew competition as part of the 31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 21, 2025. Many Allied forces were invited to attend the 31st anniversary to celebrate decades of strength and unity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)