    Triple Nickel hosts load crew competition [Image 4 of 6]

    Triple Nickel hosts load crew competition

    AVIANO, ITALY

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 555th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew team secures munitions to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a load crew competition as part of the 31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 21, 2025. These competitions prepare load crew Airmen for wartime scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

