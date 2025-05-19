Triple Nickel hosts load crew competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 555th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew team secures munitions to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a load crew competition as part of the 31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 21, 2025. These competitions prepare load crew Airmen for wartime scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)