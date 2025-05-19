Triple Nickel hosts load crew competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 555th Fighter Generation Squadron and Hellenic air force 336 Olympos weapons load crew teams load munitions on F-16 Fighting Falcons for a load crew competition during the 31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 21, 2025. Load competitions are designed to test the skills, accuracy and efficiency of Airmen and promote healthy competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)