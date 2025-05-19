Triple Nickel hosts load crew competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 31st Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, converse with Hellenic air force load crew personnel before a load crew competition during the 31st Anniversary of the 31st FW at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 21, 2025. Many Allied forces were invited to attend the 31st anniversary to celebrate decades of strength and unity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)