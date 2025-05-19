Blount Island Marine Earns Clay County Military Excellence Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Daniel Fillon stands with Marine Corps Sgt. Tatiana Corbeil of Sarasota, Florida, in recognition of her receiving the Clay County Military Excellence Award during a military appreciation luncheon May 21, 2025, at Thrasher Horne Center in Orange Park, Florida. The annual Clay County Chamber of Commerce event, presented by VyStar Credit Union, honors the Northeast Florida military community. Corbeil is a quality assurance representative at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, the hub of the Marine Corps' prepositioning programs, and headquarters company noncommissioned officer in charge. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)