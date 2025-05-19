Blount Island Marine Earns Clay County Military Excellence Award

Photo By Dustin Senger | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tatiana Corbeil of Sarasota, Florida, receives the Clay County...... read more read more Photo By Dustin Senger | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tatiana Corbeil of Sarasota, Florida, receives the Clay County Military Excellence Award during a military appreciation luncheon May 21, 2025, at Thrasher Horne Center in Orange Park, Florida. The annual Clay County Chamber of Commerce event, presented by VyStar Credit Union, honors the Northeast Florida military community. Corbeil is a quality assurance representative for Blount Island Command at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, the hub of the Marine Corps' prepositioning programs, and headquarters company noncommissioned officer in charge. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tatiana Corbeil of Sarasota, Florida, received the Clay County Military Excellence Award during a luncheon May 21 at Thrasher Horne Center in Orange Park. The annual Clay County Chamber of Commerce event, presented by VyStar Credit Union, honors the Northeast Florida military community.



The recognition, which took place ahead of Memorial Day weekend, highlights Corbeil's commitment to service, leadership and dedication to her fellow Marines. The recognition comes as the Marine Corps prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday in November.



"This is outside the services and it's with the community, so it's incredibly humbling to see everyone who got awarded," Corbeil said, holding the award. "To be able to compete in that environment, and still walk away with the Military Excellence Award, and be able to represent Blount Island, it's very humbling."



"Her initiative, organizational skills and unwavering dedication to her fellow Marines make her truly deserving of this prestigious award,” said Sean Dougherty, VyStar Credit Union military liaison and chair of the award committee.



The committee, comprised of retired military officers, chooses the best nominations from each branch of service and recognizes those service members and their accomplishments with a specially engraved award.



Corbeil, named Marine Corps Logistics Command NCO of the Year in February, is a quality assurance representative for Blount Island Command at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, the hub of the Marine Corps' prepositioning programs. She is also the headquarters company noncommissioned officer in charge.



The award presentation was prefaced by keynote speaker retired Navy Rear Adm. Daniel Fillon, who said the service members selected for an award represented five key themes: leadership in action, service to others, excellence in details, resilience and humility.



"There's a difference between being committed and just involved," Fillon said. "They're committed to their service, to their country and that's why they're being recognized as being the very best of their respective units."



The Clay County military appreciation luncheon, a tradition spanning more than 15 years, is an opportunity for local business leaders to honor those serving and who have served in the Armed Forces. The luncheon took place inside a banquet room at the Thrasher-Horne Center, about 12 miles south of Naval Air Station Jacksonville.



After Fillon's remarks, five military honorees lined up for recognition: Army Sgt. Brittany Smith, Navy Petty Officer First Class Tiffany Johnson, Air Force Staff Sgt. Samantha Baker, Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class David McLarne and Marine Sgt. Tatiana Corbeil. After calling the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard to the table, Corbeil was called and announced as the year's winner.



Corbeil enlisted in 2018 and served at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar before reporting to Blount Island in October 2023. She is scheduled to leave Blount Island in October to attend drill instructor school at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.



"I'll be back in the boot camp atmosphere but this time with the ability to make Marines, instead of become one," she said.



"I'm so proud, so excited. Blount Island has given me an opportunity to do so many things and branch out of my military occupation specialty so much, and here I am with the chamber in Clay County getting recognized. It's just, it's incredible."



"I think it's incredibly important to see the community supports its service members. It's good to feel the support of the nation."



"Thank you to everyone who had the forethought to put together a military appreciation luncheon, especially around Memorial Day," Corbeil said, highlighting that the weekend can be especially difficult for service members and veterans who will remember those who gave their lives in service.



"It's important that we have these military appreciation moments.”