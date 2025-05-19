Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blount Island Marine Earns Clay County Military Excellence Award [Image 4 of 8]

    Blount Island Marine Earns Clay County Military Excellence Award

    ORANGE PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tatiana Corbeil of Sarasota, Florida, poses for photographs after receiving the Clay County Military Excellence Award during a military appreciation luncheon May 21, 2025, at Thrasher Horne Center in Orange Park, Florida. The annual Clay County Chamber of Commerce event, presented by VyStar Credit Union, honors the Northeast Florida military community. Corbeil is a quality assurance representative for Blount Island Command at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, the hub of the Marine Corps' prepositioning programs, and headquarters company noncommissioned officer in charge. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 19:15
    Photo ID: 9053444
    VIRIN: 250521-M-BD377-1408
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 19.33 MB
    Location: ORANGE PARK, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Blount Island Marine Earns Clay County Military Excellence Award [Image 8 of 8], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    Blount Island Command
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force

