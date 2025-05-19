Blount Island Marine Earns Clay County Military Excellence Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Daniel Fillon provides a keynote speech during a military appreciation luncheon May 21, 2025, at Thrasher Horne Center in Orange Park, Florida. The annual Clay County Chamber of Commerce event, presented by VyStar Credit Union, honors the Northeast Florida military community. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)